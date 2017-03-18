Posted Updated 

Las Vegas infant’s death in October ruled a homicide

The Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Clark County coroner has determined that a 5-month-old boy who died in October was the victim of a homicide.

Izayah Pelaez-Daniel died from blunt force head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, a coroner’s office representative said Saturday.

On Oct. 8, the Metropolitan Police Department responded about 2:30 a.m. to calls of an unresponsive child on the 9000 block of Tropicana Avenue.

Pelaez-Daniel was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

It was not immediately clear whether an arrest has been made in this case.

