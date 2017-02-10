Las Vegas man allegedly beat 3-month-old child to death for constant crying

The northeast Las Vegas father arrested after his 3-month-old son died told police he beat his son because he would not stop crying, according to an arrest report.

Keshawn Doucet, 22, called 9-1-1 on Tuesday and told dispatchers his son was not breathing. Medical personnel arrived at his apartment on the 5200 block of Nellis Oasis Lane, but the child died before he could be taken to University Medical Center.

Doucet initially told officers that the child was unresponsive when he went to check on him, so he called his girlfriend, the child’s mother. She told him to call 9-1-1, so he did.

Doucet has another infant child with his girlfriend and told police at the scene that having two children was “hectic and stressful,” according to the report.

Las Vegas police said Doucet later admitted to beating the child because he was frustrated his son had cried for two hours straight. He told police “he was tired and had been tired for a while,” the report states.

Doucet told police after he beat his son he left the child in his crib, still crying, and eventually fell asleep. He called police after he woke up and found the child unresponsive.

Doucet was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of open murder, child abuse and neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records show.

