Las Vegas man charged with murder in Dec. 9 attack near UNLV

A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after a man was attacked with a pipe earlier this month near UNLV.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 7-Eleven on the corner of Twain Avenue and Swenson Street.

Two men hit a man with a pipe, leaving him unresponsive from the head trauma. That man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was placed on life support, police said Monday.

Investigators determined several people had argued inside the store, and the man was hit a short time later after leaving.

The man died “several days later,” police said.

Fili Fagaima, 51, and Aaron Makuakane, 18, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 10 on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. The men were held on $12,000 bail.

Both men were scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 28, court records said. Fagaima got a bail bond and was released Thursday. But he was rebooked without bail on a murder charge the next day, jail logs show.

Police said Monday that Makuakane would also face amended charges.

The man who was killed will be named by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Metropolitan Police Department homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.