Las Vegas man fatally shot at Halloween party identified

The man shot and killed at a Halloween party early Sunday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Robert Orlando Abner, 26, of Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Police said some attendees started fighting when someone pulled a gun and began firing at Abner. He died at the scene, 5717 Auborn Ave., near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards.

The shooter, thought to be male, was last seen fleeing the residence in a vehicle, police said.

