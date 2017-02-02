Las Vegas man gets life in prison for involvement in drug dealer’s death

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for his involvement in a marijuana transaction that resulted in the death of a drug dealer.

Louis Matthews, 35, was convicted by jury last fall in the case, which centered around his participation in a deal to purchase 20 pounds of marijuana. Matthews and two other men produced handguns during the transaction and shot at the dealer in an effort to steal the marijuana from him rather than paying for it. The dealer was killed, and Matthews fled the scene.

Three other men were ultimately charged in the case. Two have pleaded guilty, and the third is awaiting trial.

Matthews was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime resulting in death.

