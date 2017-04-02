Las Vegas police arrest suspect in woman’s beating death

Police arrested a man late Saturday night in connection with the deadly beating and possible strangulation of a 65-year-old woman.

Johnny Hopkins, 50, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. near Seventh Street and East Bridger Avenue. He faces charges of open murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Earlier that day, police investigated an apartment on the 1300 block of H Street, near West Owens Avenue, where they discovered the woman’s body and signs of a struggle.

Hopkins had been at the apartment that morning, leading police to identify him as the suspect, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He is being held without bail for the murder and kidnapping charges.

Hopkins has a prior criminal history in Clark County, including felony convictions of battery, burglary and drug possession.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity once family has been notified. Her death is the 46th homicide in Clark County in 2017.

