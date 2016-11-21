Las Vegas police believe girlfriend fatally shot boyfriend in northeast valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northeast valley on Sunday evening.

A man died after a being shot near Judson Avenue and Dolly Lane, said Sgt. Matthew Sanford, a Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective.

Sanford said police got a call from a resident in the 4600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Sanford said a woman showed up to the caller’s door and said she got into a fight with her boyfriend in a car and shot him. The caller told police she didn’t know the woman.

“We don’t know what the argument was; if there was any kind of self-defense issue,” he said. “(We) don’t know anything about that because we’re still investigating.”

Sanford said police believe the woman was a passenger and shot her boyfriend while he was driving. Sanford said police believe he lost control of the car and it ended up in a desert area near Judson.

“All preliminary, though,” he said.

Officers arrived and took the woman into custody shortly after the 911 call, he said. The victim was still in the car until rescue crews pulled him from the driver’s seat and took him to University Medical Center, where he later died.

