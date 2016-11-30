Las Vegas police identify man suspected of fatally shooting his son Tuesday night

Las Vegas police have identified the man suspected of fatally shooting his adult son Tuesday night in the southwest valley.

Police said they were investigating an unrelated incident around 8:20 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 7800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard when they heard gunfire.

Officers searched the area and were approached by a man, later identified as 49-year-old Michael Gardenhire, who told them a shooting had occurred in an apartment.

Police said Gardenhire directed officers to the apartment, where they located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Detectives arrested Gardenhire on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

This was the 155th homicide investigated in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

