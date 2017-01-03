Las Vegas police investigate shooting death in the north valley

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting death Monday night in the north valley.

Las Vegas police officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. to 2221 Exeter Drive, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. David Gordon said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.