Las Vegas police investigating early Wednesday morning homicide

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning near Quartz Lane and View Drive, said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department.

Police received a call around 12:45 a.m. that a shooting had taken place. When they arrived at the residence, a woman was found dead.

Sections of the neighborhood are blocked off as detectives investigate the slaying.

A helicopter briefly flew above the neighborhood near South Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive as police investigated the incident.

