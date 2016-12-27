Las Vegas police investigating suspicious death

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.
Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 3947 Silver Dollar Ave., near South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the death.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
