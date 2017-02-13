Las Vegas police investigating woman’s death as homicide

Las Vegas police are investigating the suspicious death of a young woman found dead Friday morning in a northeast valley home.

Brittney Briggs was found unresponsive about 11:33 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Spindrift Court, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday that arriving officers initially reported that the 24-year-old showed no signs of trauma.

But Briggs’ autopsy the following day revealed signs that she had been strangled. The Clark County coroner found several hemorrhages around her neck, police said.

Family and friends posted on the GoFundMe page set up to help with Brigg’s funeral costs that she “had her rough edges, but underneath it all was a beautiful soul that will be painfully missed.”

Briggs leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, according to the GoFundMe page.

No other details were immediately available.

This is the 19th homicide investigated by Metro and the 22nd homicide in Clark County in 2017.

Anyone with information about Briggs’ death may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.