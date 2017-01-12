Las Vegas police looking for public tips on fatal shooting in central valley

Las Vegas police are asking the public for information about the moments that led up to a homicide in the central valley last week.

Police initially were dispatched about 7 a.m. Jan. 5 to the 1200 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, just east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, for reports of a man down on the sidewalk and not breathing. First responders pronounced the man dead but didn’t notice any signs of trauma and didn’t open a criminal case.

An autopsy the next day, however, showed the man found dead, Jared Medina, 24, had been shot. It’s unclear why first responders weren’t able to initially determine the man had been shot, but given the new information, police opened a homicide case.

As of Wednesday, investigators had no leads in the investigation. Medina was known to frequent the area where he was found dead, and police believe he may have been searching for a cigarette.

Detectives said Medina was killed between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Jan. 5 near where he was found. Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage showing Medina in the area prior to the incident.

In the video, Medina can be seen pacing, then walking by himself. He was wearing a black hoodie with a skeleton design on the front and the words “FAMOUS” on one sleeve and “MISFITS” on the other.

Anyone with information about Medina’s whereabouts the night of Jan. 4 or the first few hours of Jan. 5, or anyone who may have seen Medina on the sidewalk prior to when police were called, is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521.

