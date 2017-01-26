Las Vegas police need help identifying those involved in Dec. 27 homicide — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three or four people tied to a December homicide.

Richard Ares, 18, of Las Vegas was shot to death after confronting a group of taggers at the Sedona Ridge apartments, 4975 Duneville St. Police responded to the shooting about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Police released video footage Thursday of the vehicle they suspect was used by the group involved in the crime. The vehicle is described as a dark, four-door Honda Civic.

At the time, police said the shooting may have been gang-related. The group the man confronted had been spray-painting gang graffiti on a wall in the Sedona complex.

Ares had no record of gang ties, police said.

Surveillance footage at the complex shows the group charging Ares after the confrontation. The group chased him, and he was shot at least three times in the complex parking lot.

Ares died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Las Vegas police at 702-838-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

