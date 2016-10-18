Las Vegas police report details airman’s arrest in girlfriend’s death

Shortly after Kaji Goode was fatally shot Saturday evening, her boyfriend told Las Vegas police she was pregnant with his child.

“It’s all over if she’s dead,” Ivan Cotton then told police, according to his arrest report. “Just take me to jail.”

Later that night, police took Cotton to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on a murder charge.

An Air Force official said Tuesday that Cotton is an active duty cyber transport specialist with the 799th Air Base Squadron at Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs.

“We are partnering with local law enforcement during the investigation,” an Air Force spokesman later said in a statement.

According to Cotton’s arrest report, a police detective spoke with Goode’s mother, Norma Mosley, and younger sister, Kya Mosley, after the shooting.

“According to Norma Mosley, Kaji Goode has been dating and living with Ivan Cotton since February 2016,” the report says. “Norma stated the two argued often and for the past two days, Kaji has been staying at Norma’s resident due to the arguing. Norma stated this made Cotton mad.”

Norma Mosley also told the detective that Cotton was “overly controlling” and a gun enthusiast.

“Norma and Kya stated due to Kaji’s relationship with Cotton, they had mentally prepared themselves for a day like today,” according to the arrest report.

Cotton called 911 about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to report that a 22-year-old woman had been shot in her side near Salerness Street and Shinnecock Hills Avenue, the report says.

When asked if the assailant was still at the scene, he replied, “Yes.”

He then could be heard over the open line saying, “God, I made the mistake, please reverse this, she doesn’t deserve this.”

When the call taker called him back, his story changed. He said the woman shot herself, according to the report. He also said he and the woman had broken up and that she was pregnant.

Arriving officers found Cotton outside Goode’s 2014 Hyundai Accent with blood on his hands. Cotton told an officer, “You need to put me in handcuffs,” the report says.

Officers found Goode in the driver’s seat with her shirt pulled up, exposing her breasts, according to the report. She had multiple gunshot wounds, and a black handgun could be seen between the seats.

Goode was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:03 p.m.

Cotton, 27, told police he is a member of the Air Force.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Goode’s funeral expenses. It had raised more than $4,500 by Tuesday afternoon.

“She never showed anger, and was always willing to assist anyone who needed her help,” the page says. “She was a very positive individual, always looking at the glass as half full.”

A preliminary hearing for Cotton is set for Nov. 1 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

