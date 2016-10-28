Las Vegas police say 2 men may have been involved in double homicide

Las Vegas police say they still have no motive in the killings of a man and woman whose bodies were found Thursday in a southwest valley apartment.

“Evidence at the scene suggests that there may be two adult male suspects however they have yet to be identified,” police said in a statement Friday.

Police responded to the call at Union Apartments, 4450 S. Hualapai Way, about 12:40 p.m. Thursday. A friend had not heard from the man in a few days, went to the apartment to check on him and found the two dead.

The investigation indicated the man and woman were shot inside the residence, police said. The victims have not been identified, but police believe they were in their 20s.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.