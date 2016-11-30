Las Vegas police say father shot, killed son

Las Vegas police said a 50-year-old man shot and killed his son late Tuesday at a southwest valley apartment complex.

Police had detained the man but had not yet interviewed him as of an 11:15 p.m. media briefing, said Lt. Dan McGrath with Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit. Nobody called police about the shooting, and Metro could only find one other person who heard anything.

“Unfortunately, a very young man lost his life tonight,” McGrath said, “and I’m not sure why.”

Metro officers were working a routine call at The Covington at Coronado Ranch, 7800 S. Rainbow Blvd., when they heard three gunshots from a different building in the complex, McGrath said. The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m., Lt. Corey Moon said.

The officers went to the building, where a man came out and told them he shot his son.

Police had to get control of a dog before they could enter the apartment, he said. Inside they found a man, possibly in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He had died at the scene, McGrath said, and was shot inside the apartment.

Officers found a bullet had pierced a wall in the first-floor apartment but it didn’t enter an adjacent apartment.

McGrath said police were waiting to hear the 50-year-old man’s story before officially arresting him on a murder charge. He emphasized officers didn’t yet know what precipitated the shooting.

McGrath asked for people to find calming methods of handling stress and domestic issues — such as taking a walk or calling a friend, family member or religious leader — to prevent violence as the holiday season progresses.

“Whatever occurred tonight, nobody had to lose their life,” McGrath said.

