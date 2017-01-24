Las Vegas police say man killed by officer at Jean resort had bipolar disorder

Las Vegas police released new details Tuesday in the officer-involved shooting death of a skinny-dipper who was chasing employees with a knife at a resort in Jean.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in the southeast parking lot of the Gold Strike, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the man who was shot, Paul Carr Palmer III of Sedona, Arizona, had been living out of his car in the area and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He was not taking medication.

Palmer, 50, died at the scene. Employees told police they saw Palmer swimming nude in the Gold Strike’s pool area.

When resort security tried to confront the man, he chased after them while brandishing a folding pocket knife.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Peter Bicsanszky, 42, responded to the resort just after 9:30 a.m. Palmer did not comply with the officer’s commands, so Bicsanszky fired four beanbag rounds at him, police have said.

Palmer then charged toward Bicsanszky, who fired two shots from his handgun at Palmer, police said.

Bicsanszky has been a Metro officer since July 1998. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting.

