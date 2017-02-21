Las Vegas police say teen recruited 2 others to help kill her mother

Las Vegas police say a teenage girl recruited two friends to help her kill her mother in 2014, arrest records show.

The three teenagers were arrested on murder charges Saturday, more than two years after a woman’s body was found in the desert between Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Las Vegas.

A search team found the body while searching for a different woman near state Route 147 and Pabco Road before 9 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2014. On Saturday, Metropolitan Police Department officers jailed the three suspects in connection with the death.

Brenda Yamileth Garcia, 18, Joseph Luis Sanchez, 19, and Michael Trieb, 19, were booked on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

The dead woman, later identified as 41-year-old Julia Lopez-Maravilla, was found by Red Rock Search and Rescue team members. Her death by strangulation was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said at the time.

Police said Lopez-Maravilla had been killed in another location and abandoned in the desert, her body wrapped in plastic.

The search team was looking for 47-year-old Susana Villalvazo, whose body was found in a suitcase by the Unified Police Department near Salt Lake City in 2015.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

