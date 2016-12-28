Las Vegas police say woman found dead may have been strangled

A woman found dead in a central valley apartment Monday may have been strangled, Las Vegas police said.

About 4:30 p.m. police responded to 3947 Silver Dollar Ave. near South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, for reports of a woman found unresponsive in an apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Arriving officers found the woman dead from “possible strangulation,” police said.

The apartment was vacant and undergoing renovation, police added. A contractor who had been working at the apartment exited a side room that afternoon and noticed another man in the hallway, police said. The man left the apartment when the contractor saw him, police said.

The contractor found the dead woman in a backroom of the apartment and called police.

Police determined the woman was seen entering the apartment with the man about 45 minutes before she was discovered dead.

The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s; he was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, gray hooded jacket and tan pants.

This is the 164th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity and cause and manner of death later. There have been no arrests in the case, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.