Las Vegas police use DNA evidence to ID suspect in 2 old homicide cases

A man booked on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping in October now faces murder charges after Las Vegas police used DNA evidence to link him to two separate cold cases.

Brandon McGuire, 42, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 12 in connection with a 2004 incident.

Homicide investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department’s cold case unit since have tied McGuire to two homicides — one from 1998 and one from 1999, police said Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

