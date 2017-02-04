Love triangle led to killing of Las Vegas man whose body was burned, dismembered

The man found burned and dismembered in a desert lot in December was killed over a complicated love triangle, according to arrest reports obtained Friday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Two men were charged in the murder this week: Anthony Newton, 37, who police said was romantically involved with the same woman as the victim, and George Malaperdas, 31, the brother of Newton’s wife, a second woman who was romantically involved with the victim.

The body of Ulyses Cesar Molina — who went by “Cezar,” according to family — was found early Dec. 28 by a homeless woman sleeping in the lot on the 2000 block of Dolly Lane, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive.

Only a torso and legs were recovered, but a DNA test proved the remains were those of Molina, family said.

The murder itself happened on Christmas, according to the reports.

On Dec. 25, Molina was at the apartment of the woman both he and Newton were involved with, according to the reports, when Newton suddenly knocked on the door, came inside and began arguing with him.

As the confrontation played out, Molina was knocked to the ground, bleeding from the forehead, when Malaperdas, the second suspect, knocked on the door, the reports said. Malaperdas came inside and immediately joined in, kicking Molina and yelling about Molina having sex with his sister, Newton’s wife.

Malaperdas and Newton then tied Molina up with what may have been a phone cord, according to the reports. Newton stood over Molina, put his foot against Molina’s throat and stepped down until Molina “was not moving anymore.”

Once Molina died, Malaperdas admitted during a police interview, he and Newton removed Molina’s clothes, wrapped him in a sheet and placed him in the trunk of a car.

Newton left with the body, but the next day, Newton picked Malaperdas up, drove him to another residence and “had Malaperdas assist in the dismemberment of Molina’s body,” according to the reports.

The pair stuffed some of Molina’s remains in a suitcase, then Malaperdas drove the car, which matched the description of a vehicle seen leaving the desert lot Dec. 28, to the spot where Molina’s remains were found, Malaperdas told police.

Newton then poured gasoline on the suitcase and set it on fire, Malaperdas told police.

Detectives later found blood evidence at the residence where they believe Molina was dismembered, blood evidence in the trunk of the car, and Molina’s partially burned Nevada ID, which was found in a barbecue pit.

Both Newton and Malaperdas are facing murder, kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy charges. They are expected in court Monday morning.

Molina’s father, who had a long criminal history, also was killed last year.

