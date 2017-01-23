Man arrested in fatal April shooting in parking lot near Boulder Highway

A man wanted in connection with an April homicide was arrested Sunday, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Records show that Esteban Hernandez, 20, was arrested on charges of driving without a license and murder with a deadly weapon.

On April 6, Hernandez was standing in the parking lot of Budget Suites of America, 4855 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, with Deandre Gathrite and another man. The men were listening to a small portable speaker and drinking beer, Las Vegas police said in a report.

Jaime Molina, 53, whose city of residence is unknown, was walking his bike near the men when he accidentally knocked the speaker off the wall and broke it.

Gathrite confronted Molina about the broken speaker, and an argument ensued. Gathrite told police that after he slapped Molina in the face, Molina reached down to his right hip.

As Gathrite moved away from Molina, he heard several gunshots and saw Molina collapse, the report said.

Molina was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

No weapons were found on Molina at the hospital or at the scene, police said.

A warrant for Hernandez’s arrest was issued Sept. 15, according to court records.

