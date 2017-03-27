Man arrested in teen’s fatal shooting near West Las Vegas Library

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a Shadow Ridge High School student gunned down near a library in February.

A month after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Tyrone Washington Jr. was booked Sunday into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Washington was arrested in Loiusiana earlier this month and extradited to Las Vegas, Las Vegas police officer Laura Meltzer said.

Police accused him of chasing and shooting 17-year-old Tiris Coleman Jr. near the West Las Vegas Library on Feb. 19. Coleman later died at University Medical Center.

Coleman was shot in a parking lot at the library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., after a fight on a nearby basketball court. It wasn’t clear if he had a role in the altercation.

Washington remains in jail without bail. He also faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant for his arrest was issued Feb. 27, court records show.

Coleman was a senior at Shadow Ridge and a lineman on the varsity football team.

Just minutes before the shooting, a Metropolitan Police Department sergeant had been at the basketball court, handing out stickers and baseball cards to kids, police said.

