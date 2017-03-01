Man in custody rebooked on charges related to killing of construction site guard

Posted Updated 

Raymond Padilla (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Yellow crime scene tape is seen at a construction site where a security guard was found dead by Las Vegas police in the 5100 block of Jerry Tarkanian Way on Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

A sign calling for justice for Mark Santee is seen on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016. Mark Santee was randomly killed while working as a security guard at a southwest valley construction site on April 27. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Memorial crosses which Amber Santee made for her father Mark are seen on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016. Mark was randomly killed while working as a security guard at a southwest valley construction site on April 27, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mark Santee, left, is shown with his oldest daughter, Alisha Post, in a Facebook photo. Santee was found dead at a construction site in the southwest valley early Wednesday, where he was working as a security guard. (Courtesy)

A security guard was found shot to death near a construction site on Hacienda Avenue near Fort Apache Road on Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (Kira Terry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man already in police custody was rebooked at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on charges related to the April killing of a construction site security guard.

Raymond Padilla, 43, was booked on one charge each of murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Padilla was arrested in September on charges unrelated to this case. He was identified as a suspect during the homicide investigation, police said.

On April 27, a security guard, whom the Clark County coroner identified as Mark Santee, 48, was found shot several times in the head at a southwest valley construction site on the 5100 block of South Jerry Tarkanian Way, near Russell Road and the 215 Beltway, police said at the time.

Santee’s defensive wounds suggest he may have tried to thwart a robbery before he was killed. Officers found his body about 12:30 a.m. after the guard’s company called police and reported him missing from the site, police said.

The homicide remains under investigation as detectives continue to find and interview other people of interest.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Metro at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 