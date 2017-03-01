Man in custody rebooked on charges related to killing of construction site guard

A man already in police custody was rebooked at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on charges related to the April killing of a construction site security guard.

Raymond Padilla, 43, was booked on one charge each of murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Padilla was arrested in September on charges unrelated to this case. He was identified as a suspect during the homicide investigation, police said.

On April 27, a security guard, whom the Clark County coroner identified as Mark Santee, 48, was found shot several times in the head at a southwest valley construction site on the 5100 block of South Jerry Tarkanian Way, near Russell Road and the 215 Beltway, police said at the time.

Santee’s defensive wounds suggest he may have tried to thwart a robbery before he was killed. Officers found his body about 12:30 a.m. after the guard’s company called police and reported him missing from the site, police said.

The homicide remains under investigation as detectives continue to find and interview other people of interest.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Metro at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

