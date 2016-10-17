Man fatally shot by Las Vegas police on 215 Beltway had fake gun

The man fatally shot by Las Vegas police officers after a string of armed robberies and a miles-long car chase had no weapon, the department said Monday.

Rex Vance Wilson, 50, was carrying a spray nozzle wrapped with black tape to look like a gun, Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.

Las Vegas police revealed new details about the officer-involved shooting of the alleged robbery suspect at an afternoon briefing for reporters. Wilson was killed late Wednesday night on the 215 Beltway near North Hualapai Way. Four officers fired at Wilson after attempts to arrest the man failed.

Officers saw the man driving near the Stratosphere about 11:15 p.m. They attempted to stop his vehicle near Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street.

The vehicle Wilson was driving matched the description of a car involved in several crimes. Police said officers connected the suspect to at least 14 robberies throughout the valley. That includes a Henderson police investigation of a man carjacking a woman’s car at gunpoint in her driveway last week.

Police said he was the same man who robbed a Dairy Queen at 1660 W. Warm Springs Road, Sweet Addiction at 2291 N. Green Valley Parkway, and Walgreens at 1701 N. Green Valley Parkway.

Another Dairy Queen robbery happened at the 2607 Windmill Parkway store, where a man ordered an ice cream cone, then showed an employee what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. He made off with cash from the register, and no one was injured.

Las Vegas police have said the officers began to chase the suspect after identifying the vehicle’s license plates. The pursuit continued several miles through the valley before ending on the 215 Beltway.

Officers John Squeo, 25, Christopher Gowens, 39, Travis Swartz, 30, and Erik Lindberg, 33, all fired at the suspect.

Squeo, Gowens, and Lindberg joined the department in 2014; Swartz joined in 2008. They all have been placed on paid leave.

