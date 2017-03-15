Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas was ex-boyfriend of shooter

Police say the shooting death of a man Wednesday is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

Just before noon, a woman called 911 and reported she had shot her ex-boyfriend in a home on the 9700 block of Miniature Street, near North El Capitan Way.

“No one else is involved,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said. “In her 911 call, she said she shot him.”

When Metro officers arrived, the man was found in critical condition, McGrath said. He later died at about 1 p.m. at the University Medical Center.

The woman is in Metro’s custody, but detectives haven’t spoken to her as of 2 p.m., police said.

Police initially believed the man may have been a home intruder, but it’s unknown if he had broken into the home or if he was attacking her when she shot him.

The woman’s children were at school during the shooting. They are not the man’s children, McGrath added.

McGrath said the shooting is being classified as a case of domestic violence, but police would be investigating for at least a few more hours, McGrath said at about 2 p.m.

This is a developings story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter. Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.