Man found dead in apartment just north of UNLV

Las Vegas police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday inside an apartment just north of UNLV.

Police were called about 8 p.m. to the 1055 E. Flamingo Road apartment, near the Maryland Parkway intersection, where they found the man dead.

The man had been stabbed several times, police said.

The man killed had lived in his apartment alone, but police said surveillance footage from the apartment complex’s lobby shows him walking with another man earlier in the evening.

That person of interest was described as a tall, white man with a medium build and between 25 to 35 years old. He had dark, short hair and close-cropped beard.

The car of the man killed — a silver 2015 Honda Fit with Nevada license plate 458LLJ — is missing.

Any information about the missing car or the man in the video is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The coroner’s office will name the man killed once his family has been notified. This is the 132nd homicide Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Find @rachelacrosby on Twitter.