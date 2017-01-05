Man found dead near downtown Las Vegas had head trauma

The man found dead near downtown had trauma to his head and may have been homeless, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Police responded to the southeast corner of Ogden Avenue and City Parkway about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a deceased man.

The Clark County coroner indicates that the man had blunt force trauma injuries to his head, police said.

A suspect has not been identified, police said.

The man may have been living in the area. His identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is the fourth homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

