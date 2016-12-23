Man found dead in rental trailer; police investigating as homicide

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible homicide in the west valley after a man was found dead in a rental trailer.

Police received reports of a dead male Wednesday on the 1500 block of Red Rock Street, near West Oakey and South Jones boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead when they arrived at the trailer rental.

The man appeared to have suffered from head trauma, the release said. Police also indicated that a fight may have taken place.

No motives or suspects have been identified. The deceased man’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office once next of kin has been notified.

The man’s death is the 163rd homicide investigated by Metro in 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

