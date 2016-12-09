Man found dead in south Las Vegas identified

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the man who was found dead in the desert Tuesday morning.

Carlos Lopez-Perez, 25, was found dead in a vacant lot near the 11200 block of Gillespie Street about 7:45 a.m., according to police.

Police believe Lopez-Perez was likely killed at a different location and left in the desert area where he was found.

Anyone who knows Lopez-Perez or has any information about his whereabouts should contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3251.

