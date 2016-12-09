Posted Updated 

Man found dead in south Las Vegas identified

Man found dead in south Las Vegas identified

web1_carloslopezweb_7558561.jpg
Carlos Lopez-Perez, 25 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Man found dead in south Las Vegas identified

web1_po-303c-12-08-16-photo-of-carlos-lopez-perez_7558561.jpg
Carlos Lopez-Perez, 25 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the man who was found dead in the desert Tuesday morning.

Carlos Lopez-Perez, 25, was found dead in a vacant lot near the 11200 block of Gillespie Street about 7:45 a.m., according to police.

Police believe Lopez-Perez was likely killed at a different location and left in the desert area where he was found.

Anyone who knows Lopez-Perez or has any information about his whereabouts should contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3251.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 