Man found stabbed to death in Henderson home was former UNLV professor

The Clark County coroner has identified the man found stabbed to death Saturday in Henderson as a former UNLV professor.

Leroy Pelton, 76, was a professor emeritus at the UNLV school of social work and had been a faculty member since 1997, according to UNLV’s website. He retired in 2013, a university spokesman said.

His body was discovered when Henderson police performed a welfare check at his home in the 2500 block of Swans Chance Avenue, near Sunridge Heights Parkway and Sandy Ridge Avenue. He had not been seen or heard from since early November.

According to the coroner, Pelton died from multiple stab wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

“We are shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Professor Emeritus Leroy Pelton,” the university said in a statement released Thursday morning. “He was well respected both on campus and in the community, and he will be missed dearly. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, his former colleagues, and the many students he taught during his tenure.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.