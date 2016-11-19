Posted 

Man indicted in slaying near Strip

Man indicted in slaying near Strip

web1_paradise_shooting1_062416_7427377.jpg
A Las Vegas police car is parked near Las Palmas Apartments where a man was shot just after midnight on Friday, June 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

Man indicted in slaying near Strip

web1_shooting_7427377.jpg
Las Palmas Apartments, 3550 Paradise Road. (Google Street View)

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A 24-year-old man was indicted this week in a fatal shooting just east of the Strip.

Mark Tibbs faces one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the June 24 slaying of Elliot Black.

Black, 23, was found wounded in a unit at Las Palmas Apartments, 3350 Paradise Road, near East Desert Inn Road. He was taken to the University Medical Center, where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a fight led to the shooting in the apartment where Black was found, and the shooter fled the scene.

Tibbs is scheduled to appear before a judge to face the charges on Nov. 29.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 