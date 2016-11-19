Man indicted in slaying near Strip

A 24-year-old man was indicted this week in a fatal shooting just east of the Strip.

Mark Tibbs faces one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the June 24 slaying of Elliot Black.

Black, 23, was found wounded in a unit at Las Palmas Apartments, 3350 Paradise Road, near East Desert Inn Road. He was taken to the University Medical Center, where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a fight led to the shooting in the apartment where Black was found, and the shooter fled the scene.

Tibbs is scheduled to appear before a judge to face the charges on Nov. 29.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.