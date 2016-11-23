Man killed in east Las Vegas Valley shooting identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the east valley Tuesday night.

Kevin Thomas, 50, was found dead on the road after he was shot about 7 p.m. at 5101 E. Twain Ave., near Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no motive is known, police said. No suspects have been identified.

This is the 153rd homicide the department has investigated in 2016.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

