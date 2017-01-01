Man killed in mysterious North Las Vegas shooting identified

A young man killed in a North Las Vegas shooting has been identified.

He was 20-year-old Anthony Eugene Hodges, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide and his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

A driver spotted a man at about 6 p.m. Friday on the sidewalk below an underpass east of Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road. Hodges later died at University Medical Center.

The coroner was not able to determine Hodge’s city of residence.

As of Friday, North Las Vegas police had no leads. It’s unknown if they’ve since made an arrest.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.