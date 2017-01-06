Man killed near downtown Las Vegas identified

The man found dead near downtown Las Vegas this week was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office, which also confirmed his death as a homicide.

Daniel Aldape, 46, was found dead near the southeast corner of Ogden Avenue and City Parkway about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The cause of Aldape’s death was blunt force head trauma, the coroner’s office said.

Aldape may have been homeless and living in the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A suspect has not been identified, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

