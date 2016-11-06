Man left for dead near Nellis Air Force Base later died, police say

One man was left for dead on the street near Nellis Air Force Base Friday night later died, police said.

Las Vegas police responded about 8 p.m. to reports of gunshots on the 4800 block of San Miguel Avenue, near West Craig Road and North Decatur Boulevard.

Arriving officers found the victim in the street; he’d been shot multiple times. He was transported to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit and declared dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was with another man and a woman when they were stopped by three suspects in the street. There was a physical altercation before one man within the suspect group pulled out a handgun and shot the victim more than once.

The three suspects ran westbound on San Miguel Avenue, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man killed once his family has been notified. This is the 147th homicide investigated by Metro this year.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

