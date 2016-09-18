Man shot and killed in North Las Vegas Sunday morning

A man died early Sunday morning after a shooting in North Las Vegas, police spokesman Alexander Perez said.

North Las Vegas police responded to a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of East Wright Avenue, he said. The 19-year-old was transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Perez said the incident does not appear to be random and that a small blue pickup truck may be involved.

The man has not yet been named by the coroner.

Perez urges anyone who may have information about the case to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, callers may contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

