Posted 

Man shot and killed in North Las Vegas Sunday morning

Man shot and killed in North Las Vegas Sunday morning

web1_nlvpolice2_7044400.jpg
North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man died early Sunday morning after a shooting in North Las Vegas, police spokesman Alexander Perez said.

North Las Vegas police responded to a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of East Wright Avenue, he said. The 19-year-old was transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Perez said the incident does not appear to be random and that a small blue pickup truck may be involved.

The man has not yet been named by the coroner.

Perez urges anyone who may have information about the case to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, callers may contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...