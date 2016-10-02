Man shot, killed at central Las Vegas home

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the Saturday night homicide of a man at a home in the central valley.

Metro responded to a call from one of the tenants around 7:30 p.m. from the 5300 block of Surrey Street, near Hacienda and Tropicana avenues, Metro said.

According to a Metro press release, all of the rooms appeared to be ransacked and in disarray. The victim was shot at least once.

A vehicle also went missing from the residence, Metro said, but was located several blocks away.

No arrests have been made.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to call Metro’s homicide section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

