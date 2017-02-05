Man stabbed to death in central Las Vegas alley

A man died Saturday night in the central Las Vegas Valley after he was stabbed during an alleyway fight.

About 11:20 p.m., officers investigated reports of a stabbing on the 3800 block of West Sahara Avenue near South Valley View Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. There they found an unresponsive man.

Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene, Metro said.

According to Metro, the man had fought with another man behind a business and was stabbed multiple times.

This is the 16th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

The Clark County coroner will release the identity of the person killed once next of kin have been notified.

Metro has not yet identified a suspect in connection to this case.

Anyone with information can contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.