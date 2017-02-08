Man wanted in January homicide case is taken into custody

A man wanted in connection with a Jan. 25 homicide was taken into custody at a Dotty’s on Boulder Highway on Wednesday morning.

A man walked into the tavern, 4213 Boulder Highway, before 8 a.m. Wednesday saying that he had a warrant out for his arrest, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called to the location. They took the man into custody and took him to police headquarters for questioning, Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said.

The man is wanted in connection with the death of Jasmine Rochell Haley, 39, of Las Vegas, Rodriguez said. Haley was found Jan. 25 with gunshot wounds at a residence on the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Metro’s investigation shows a gathering occurred at the residence before Haley was found. Haley’s roommate left the gathering and returned a shortly afterward to find her shot, police said.

The man taken into custody has not been named.

