Man who crashed car while telling police he was shot died of injuries

Police said the man who crashed his car while he was calling dispatchers to report he was shot died of his injuries Monday morning.

At 3:53 a.m., police received a call from a man who claimed to have been shot, the Henderson Police Department said. While dispatchers were on the line with the man, he crashed his vehicle into a light pole near Anthem Parkway and Bicentennial Parkway, Henderson police said in a statement.

The man, 49, was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, where he died.

Detectives believe the man was at The Bar, at 11624 Bermuda Road until 3:45 a.m., the statement said. The man was shot while he was in the car, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.

Police seek the public’s help in determining where the man’s vehicle was between 3:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. Anyone with information on this case can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

