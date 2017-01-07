Metro investigating after man found shot dead on Las Vegas sidewalk

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on a central Las Vegas Valley sidewalk after discovering he died from a gunshot wound.

Metro responded to a Thursday morning report of a man lying on the sidewalk at Lexington Street and Lawry Avenue, near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards. Medical personnel could not find any signs of physical trauma on his body, but believed he may have suffered an overdose.

His body was taken to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for further investigation, and it was discovered that he had been shot. Metro’s homicide section is now investigating his death.

This is the 4th homicide Metro has investigated in 2017.

The Clark County Coroner will release the man’s name after his next of kin have been notified.

