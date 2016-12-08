Metro investigating dead body found in south Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man found dead near the desert in the south valley Tuesday morning.

The body of a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s was found about 7:45 a.m. in a vacant lot on the 11200 block of Gilespie Street. Clark County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

The homicide may have occurred at a different location than where the man’s body was found, police said.

The man, last seen wearing dark clothing, had two distinctive tattoos, police said.

This is the 159th homicide investigated by Metro in its jurisdition in 2016. The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the homicide or the identity of the man can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

