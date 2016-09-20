Metro investigating double homicide near UNLV — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide near UNLV, according to Metro officer Larry Hadfield.

Medical personnel responded to 5070 Palo Verde Road about 12:20 p.m., according to the fire alarm office website.

About 12:15 p.m., police received reports of a man striking people with a baseball bat.

A male victim and a female victim, ages unknown, were found dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

