Metro investigating double homicide near UNLV — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide at 5070 Palo Verde Road, near UNLV, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide at 5070 Palo Verde Road, near UNLV, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Twitter/Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By WESLEY JUHL AND LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide near UNLV, according to Metro officer Larry Hadfield.

Medical personnel responded to 5070 Palo Verde Road about 12:20 p.m., according to the fire alarm office website.

About 12:15 p.m., police received reports of a man striking people with a baseball bat.

A male victim and a female victim, ages unknown, were found dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal writer Christian Bertolaccini contributed to this report. Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter. Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 

