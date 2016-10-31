Mohave County police investigate possible homicide in domestic dispute

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible homicide apparently arising from a domestic violence incident in the western Arizona community of Yucca.

Spokeswoman Trish Carter said deputies located one male and one female in the home at Sherry Road on Sunday who suffered gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office did not disclose whether the male, female or both were killed.

Carter said deputies first responded to a domestic violence assault report at that residence at 6:50 p.m. The subject had left the area before deputies arrived, but officers returned at 9:15 p.m. when it was reported the subject had returned.

The suspect was arrested when he exited the house at 9:56 p.m. Officers have withheld names of the people involved as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.