Mother arrested on murder charge in death of 7-year-old Las Vegas boy

The mother of the 7-year-old Las Vegas boy who died Sunday has been arrested on a murder charge.

Roshaun Malone, the mother of Richard Findley Jr., has been taken into custody in connection with his death, Las Vegas police said.

Richard was found with visible bruises and ligature marks about 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Siegel Suites near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road, police said. He died about 30 minutes after arriving at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The man who lived at the residence with Malone and the children, Kenneth Robinson, 31, was arrested that day after he confessed to detectives that he tied the boy up and abused him, according to an arrest report.

Malone told police that the boy was already tied up when she woke up. She said she had not seen Robinson hit the boy that day, according to the arrest report, but she had in the past.

A cause of death has not been determined.

