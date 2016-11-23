Nevada man arrested in connection with Oklahoma man’s death

SAYRE, Okla. — A Nevada man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma man who was found dead in his burning home.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that Russell Dumlao of Reno was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, kidnapping and a weapons charge.

The bureau said Jerry Essary’s charred body was discovered early Tuesday inside his burning home in Sayre, about 120 miles west of Oklahoma City. Essary’s wife told investigators she witnessed Essary’s death and fled before the house was set on fire. Dumlao was found unresponsive nearby.

Authorities said Dumlao remains in a hospital under guard; court records don’t show whether he has an attorney.