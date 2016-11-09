North Las Vegas investigating after woman fatally shot near VA Medical Center

North Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman Tuesday evening near the VA Medical Center.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to a home on the 6200 block of Wildcat Brook Court, near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Lamb Boulevard, spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments that led up to the shooting. Police have not confirmed whether the incident was domestic-related.

It was also unclear whether a suspect was in custody.

The county coroner’s office will name the woman killed once family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.