North Las Vegas police want man who may have witnessed December homicide

North Las Vegas police need the public’s help finding a possible witness to a homicide late last year.

At about 6 p.m. Dec. 30, officers found an adult man lying near the sidewalk of Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as 20-year-old Anthony Eugene Hodges, died at the University Medical Center.

Police say they need to locate a potential witness who was seen with the man shortly before he was shot.

The possible witness is described as a black man wearing a red jacket, red beanie hat, red shoes and tight green camouflage pants.

Anyone with information can call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.